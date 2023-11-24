NASA-funded research investigates effects of space on human health

The new era of human spaceflight is upon us with a crewed flight to the moon, on the Orion space capsule, scheduled for next year as part of NASA's Artemis II mission. This endeavor will only see astronauts reach lunar orbit, but is expected to pave the way for Artemis III, planned for Dec. 2025, a mission that will send crew members to actually step foot on the moon.
So, to ensure that humanity is fully prepared for those longer stays in space, which may eventually include long trips to — it will take seven months just to travel to the Red Planet — scientists are investigating the effects of space on human health. And this includes experiments that focus on the effects of the space environment on sexual health. On that note, new NASA-funded research suggests being exposed to high levels of galactic cosmic radiation — associated with space's background of highly energetic particles connected to events beyond the solar system like explosions — and the microgravity of space can impair vascular tissues
