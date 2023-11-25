Woman's Persistence Leads to Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Dusty Donaldson had a “tickle” in her throat and a mildly swollen lymph node in her neck. Her symptoms were initially dismissed by her doctor, but she knew something was wrong. She pushed for an answer, and after multiple tests, was diagnosed with lung cancer.





HealthyWomen » / 🏆 29. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Double lung transplants give late-stage lung cancer patients hopeGroundbreaking double lung transplants are giving patients diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer hope and a chance to be completely cancer-free.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Woman found dead in trunk of car leads to arrest in Huntington BeachRichard Paul Rodriguez, 34, was arrested after the body of a woman was discovered in the trunk of a car in Huntington Beach on Monday night, investigators said.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Police: Woman steals ambulance from EMS crew on call, leads officers on chase in YorkPolice say Barbara Smith told them she needed to go to the hospital and wanted to get there quicker.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Anonymous letter about missing woman leads police to ‘unusual dig site’An anonymous letter with detailed directions to finding a missing woman's body led law enforcement to an 'unusual dig site,' but they didn't find a body.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Columbia University president praises ‘persistence’ of students accused of antisemitismColumbia University established a doxing resource group and praised the 'persistence' of students accused of antisemitism after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israelis.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

S&P 500 Index: Inability to cross 4200/4260 could mean persistence in downtrendThe S&P 500 fell 2.5% last week. Economists at Société Générale analyze the index outlook.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »