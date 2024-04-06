Total Solar Eclipse to Darken North America's Sky

On Monday (April 8), the sky over a swathe of North America will briefly darken as the moon covers the sun completely during a total solar eclipse . For a maximum of 4 minutes and 28 seconds along a 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) and 10,000-mile-long (16,000 km) path passing through Mexico, the United States and Canada,with trepidation and fear.

They were often thought to be dire portents from the gods, indicating the deities' displeasure — or observations of the sun being consumed by fearsome creatures like dragons, which needed to be scared away with loud noises. In our current (mostly) scientifically enlightened times, we have abandoned such supernatural explanation

