2025 Subaru Forester Pricing Revealed: Cheaper Than Honda CR-V

The 2025 Subaru Forester 's arrival is just around the corner, and with deliveries starting soon, the Japanese automaker went ahead and shared pricing for its overhauled, all-wheel-drive compact CUV. In keeping with its strong value proposition , the updated Forester will start at $31,090 (with destination included) — a few hundred bucks cheaper than the least-expensive, front-wheel-drive 2024 Honda CR-V.

You can read all about the new Forester at the link above, but the long and short of it is that Subaru essentially gave it a thorough overhaul-in-place. It uses the same Subaru Global Platform and 2.5-liter boxer-four (though a hybrid is coming) as the outgoing model. It has the same wheelbase, height and track width, and is less than an inch longer and wider overall — and only because the body panels are different. So it's a fancier take on the same basic wrapper but inside, it's a different stor

