Total Solar Eclipse to Pass Across North America on April 8

The day has almost arrived: On Monday (April 8) a total solar eclipse will pass across North America , giving more than 33 million people living in 15 U.S. states a rare view of the totally-obstructed sun, and — weather permitting — a taste of some seriously strange eclipse phenomena. If you’re wondering where the total and partial phases of the eclipse will be visible, the good news is that almost everyone in the contiguous U.S. will be able to see the celestial spectacle to some extent.
But for a more detailed view of the eclipse’s path, take a look at these handy eclipse maps, courtesy of GreatAmericanEclipse.com. Solar eclipse 2024 path of totality mapTotality is the moment that every eclipse-chaser lives for: The moment when the moon completely covers the sun’s face, resulting in a brief but eerie darkness in the daytime. The path of totality, shown in the map above, is the path of the moon’s shadow across Earth’s surfac
