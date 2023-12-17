Top Federal Official Departing Biden Administration in Unexpected Move

A top federal official who helped craft regulations aimed at pushing future electric vehicle (EV) use is departing the Biden administration in an unexpected move. Ann Carlson, the acting administrator for the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will step down from her role on Dec. 26, 2023, and depart the agency entirely at the end of January.





FoxNews » / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Social Security Administration's Overpayment Problem Continues to GrowA new financial report shows that the Social Security Administration has an uncollected balance of $23 billion in overpayments. The agency made $11.1 billion in new overpayments in fiscal year 2022.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 271. / 63 Read more »

City Council Divided on Jail and Police Administration Building MaintenanceA City Council special committee was divided on how to best face a variety of maintenance issues in the county’s jail and police administration building. The committee, charged with studying the viability of replacing those facilities, discussed what each needed in the meantime – and how a potential $14.9 million price tag could be split over time or reduced with a new structure.

Source: Florida Times-Union - 🏆 600. / 51 Read more »

Biden administration to evaluate risks of cancer-causing chemicalThe Biden administration has initiated a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a towering plume of toxic black smoke following a fiery train derailment earlier this year in eastern Ohio.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Air Pollution Permit for Texas LNG TerminalA federal appeals court has invalidated a major air pollution permit for the Port Arthur LNG terminal in Texas, citing improperly high emissions limits. The court ruled that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality acted arbitrarily and capriciously under state law. The decision is seen as a potential warning to other companies considering the area for similar projects.

Source: TexasObserver - 🏆 242. / 63 Read more »

Federal Reserve Considers Cutting Interest Rates in 2024New York Fed President John Williams suggests that the central bank might start cutting interest rates in 2024 to prevent real interest rates from rising.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Federal judge says Pennsylvania mail-in ballots should still count if dated incorrectlyMail-in ballots in Pennsylvania without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes must still be counted if they are received in time, a judge ruled Tuesday, concluding that rejecting such ballots violates federal civil rights law. The decision has implications for the 2024 presidential election in a key battleground state where Democrats have been far more likely to vote by mail than Republicans.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »