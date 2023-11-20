City Council Divided on Jail and Police Administration Building Maintenance

A City Council special committee was divided Friday on how to best face a variety of maintenance issues in the county’s jail and police administration building. The committee, charged with studying the viability of replacing those facilities, discussed what each needed in the meantime – and how a potential $14.9 million price tag could be split over time or reduced with a new structure.

“I understand that this is a short term need and goal and certainly one that will ensure that we have a center that's going to be safe and secure for both our corrections officers and for inmates in there,” council member Jimmy Peluso said during the meeting. “It's just that this is a large sticker shock to me.”The four members present at the meeting disagreed over whether to fund the problems immediately with city reserves, pursue other funding options or first determine if the Police Memorial Building would be moved sooner rather than late





