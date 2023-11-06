Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Air Pollution Permit for Texas LNG Terminal

A federal appeals court on Monday struck down a major air pollution permit issued by Texas’s environmental regulator, arguing that the state allowed improperly high emissions limits for Port Arthur LNG, a gas liquefaction and export terminal currently under construction on the Gulf Coast. The court ruled that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality “acted arbitrarily and capriciously under Texas law” when it “declined to impose certain emissions limits on a new natural gas facility.

” John Beard, a retired refinery worker and community activist in Port Arthur, hopes that this decision will send a message to other companies considering the area as a sacrifice zone





🏆 212. TexasObserver » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest California port rules could cut down on pollution for Port of Richmond communityNew rules announced in mid-October are getting tougher on one source of emissions that has so far been ignored.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »

Best in Texas poll: Texas Tech on the rise; Texas, A&M still on topSMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs. Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, UNT Mean Green sports news and analysis, including breaking news, scores, schedules and stats.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »

Port of LA signs deal for Green Shipping Corridor with China’s Port of GuangzhouA Trans-Pacific Green Shipping Corridor has been in the works since January 2022.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »

Study: Gas-powered lawn equipment spews pollution in North TexasGas-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers generate thousands of tons of pollutants each year in Dallas County, which is among the nation’s worst offenders,...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »

Texas moves to formalize cancer risk threshold from industrial air pollutionWithout public hearings, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is proposing to adopt its 17-year-old standard that scientists and public health officials say fails to account for cumulative air pollution.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »

AFF Review: The Stars at NightTexas-filmed doc laments the night sky lost to light pollution

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »