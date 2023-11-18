Social Security Administration's Overpayment Problem Continues to Grow

A new financial report released by the Social Security Administration shows that the agency's overpayment problem has continued to grow. As of Oct. 1, the SSA had an uncollected balance of $23 billion in overpayments. The agency had mistakenly paid this money to beneficiaries but had not been able to recover it. The report also revealed that the SSA made $11.1 billion in new overpayments in fiscal year 2022, a 65% increase from the previous year.
