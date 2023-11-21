The Best Black Friday Bag Deals to Treat Yourself

There’s no luxury gift I like to give myself more than a beautiful handbag. No matter who or what I’m dressing up for, the right one always manages to tie my outfit together (and hold everything I need with me). Right now, the best Black Friday bag deals are fit for all of us to treat ourselves.Shop-worthy bag deals start with the everyday variety, ranging from DeMellier’s royal-approved leather pieces to Coach’s editor-tested satchels and totes.

Designer deals for Black Friday 2023 aren’t just limited to hardworking leather tote bags and TSA-friendly crossbody travel bags, however. Luxury sales at Fashionphile, Vivrelle, and Italist, among other retail sites, include the sort of evening bags that can inspire hours of daydreaming. If holiday parties and winter weddings are on your calendar, you’ll want these indulgent pieces as your plus-ones.You and your closet deserve a fresh bag for the season ahead—and the best Black Friday bag deals are suitable for every outfit and occasion. Browse them all belo





