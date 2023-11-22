Dallas Mavericks Face Rough Week with Multiple Losses

A quirky bit of scheduling made for a rough week for the Dallas Mavericks who now must show the ability to bounce back for the first time this season. They have seemingly hit their first fork in the road in the still-young NBA season. The In-Season Tournament court has yet to debut and apparently neither has the Dallas defense. The second leg of the double up in New Orleans resulted in their third loss of the season and with it came a rare awful performance from their megastar Luka Doncic.
A win over the Wizards in D.C was sandwiched between a deflating loss in Milwaukee where Dallas disappeared in a fourth quarter rally from the Bucks. The back end of the weekend back-to-back ended with a miserable home loss to the upstart Sacramento Kings which put the Mavs in a 1-3 skid. Sacramento ended their win with 129 points scored, a point shy of being the third 130-point piece for the Dallas defense in the last four games
