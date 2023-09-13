Red Bull Illume Image Quest: Thrilling Images of Adventure Sports

Beyond its energy drinks, Red Bull is well known for its support of high-intensity, barrier-breaking sports. In line with this, the company hosts an annual international photography competition called Red Bull Illume Image Quest. In its seventh year, the competition nets thrilling images of a long list of adventure sports, including climbing, kayaking, big mountain skiing, surfing, and more, many of which highlight the diverse landscapes found on our planet.

There are 10 distinct categories that applicants submit to, covering a broad range of types of images and levels of photographers. This week, Red Bull announced the top 50 finalists from the thousands of entries, chosen by a jury of 52 photography industry experts. The winners of individual categories and an overall winner will be announced at the Red Bull Illume Winner Award Ceremony in Sölden, Austria, from November 28 to 30. Following that, the exhibit will set off on a worldwide tour, so you may have a chance to see the images in person





Abby Ferguson is the Associate Editor for Gear and Reviews at PopPhoto, joining the team in 2022.

