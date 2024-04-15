Tax Day Deals: Freebies and Discounts at Restaurants and Companies

Note: Restrictions may apply and not all locations may be participating. Arby's: Enjoy free sandwiches for rewards members on April 15 as part of their Free Sandwich Month promotion. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get $10 off a $40 purchase on April 15 for to-go orders. Use code 100FF40 at checkout. California Pizza Kitchen: Rewards members can enjoy $10 off any $40 order on April 15 when dining in or ordering takeout. Offer valid at most company-owned locations, excluding Hawaii.

Loyalty members are eligible to receive a free dessert up to $6.99 in value. Kona Ice: Celebrate National Chill Out Day with free cups of shaved ice at participating locations across the country.Kona Grill: Enjoy two refreshing Kona Margaritas for just $10.40 all day on April 15. Available at the bar and on the patio. Krystal: Avail of a BOGO deal on burgers for Tax Day. Order online and use code BOGOKRYSTAL. Limit of 5 free burgers per order.

