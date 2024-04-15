Apple Loses Top Spot to Samsung as World's Leading Phonemaker

Apple has lost its position as the world’s top phonemaker to Samsung in the first quarter of 2024 as its shipments have dropped around 10%, a report says. From January to March, Samsung captured a 20.8% market share , followed by Apple with 17.3% and China-based Xiaomi with 14.1%, Reuters reported, citing data from research firm IDC. Samsung , which recently released the Galaxy S24 series phones, shipped more than 60 million devices during the first quarter, Reuters added.

APPLE LAYING OFF 614 CALIFORNIA WORKERS AFTER SCRAPPING ELECTRIC CAR PROJECT At a Galaxy S24 launch event in January, Galaxy AI, the artificial intelligence technology Samsung has incorporated into its newest smartphones, received a spotlight. Samsung revealed it would launch what it called a "new era of mobile AI." Samsung said it has deployed Galaxy AI for tools like Live Translate for talking or texting on the phones and Interpreter for face-to-face conversations.

