Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and Freebies

Today is National Burrito Day and many fast-casual Mexican restaurants are offering deals and freebies. Taco Bell is offering 50% off on the second burrito when you buy one through their app. Food delivery apps like DoorDash and GrubHub are also offering discounts and free burritos with certain orders.

Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and FreebiesMany restaurants are offering deals, discounts, and freebies on National Burrito Day, which falls on April 4. Customers can get free burritos or coupons for future free ones by using specific codes or signing up for loyalty programs.

Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and FreebiesSeveral national retailers are offering deals and freebies to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 4. Chipotle is giving away codes for buy one, get one free burritos. Qdoba is offering a free burrito with purchase. Baja Fresh is offering buy-one, get-one free burritos.

Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and FreebiesThursday, April 4 is National Burrito Day, a time to celebrate the Mexican dish of delicious ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Chipotle and El Pollo Loco are offering special promotions and giveaways in celebration of this day.

Celebrate National Burrito Day with these deals and freebiesIf you're a fan of this tortilla-wrapped treat, check out our list of where to score deals (and even freebies!) on this delicious holiday!

National Burrito Day 2024: Deals From Chipotle, Moe’s, Qdoba and MoreChrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.

Chipotle Launches Word Game for National Burrito DayChipotle is launching a word game ahead of National Burrito Day, offering burrito lovers the chance to win free burritos for a year. The game, called The Burrito Vault, challenges players to guess two potential Chipotle order combinations ingredient by ingredient.

