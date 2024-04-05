National Burrito Day Deals and Freebies

Thursday, April 4, is National Burrito Day , giving restaurants the opportunity for promotions and diners the chance to fill up for less money. Here are chains that have announced deals online or through news releases and social media. Most deals are good on April 4 only. National Burrito Day deals, freebies Chipotle Mexican Grill : Use code DELIVER at checkout to unwrap a $0 delivery fee. unlockburritoday.

com Taco Bell: Fire up the Taco Bell app, buy a burrito and get 50% off a burrito of equal or lesser value. The fast-food chain is offering deals through delivery apps, too. You can get $5 off DoorDash delivery orders of $20+ when you buy a burrito. Additionally, get a free burrito on orders for delivery of $22+ on Grubhub. On Uber Eats or Postmates, customers can buy a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and get one free on delivery orders. tacobel

National Burrito Day Deals Freebies Promotions Restaurants Chains Burrito Taco Bell Chipotle Mexican Grill

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Burrito Day, that filling and flavorful April holiday, has great deals wrapped upCan we get an extra scoop of pico de gallo, please, and just a little more guac?

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

National Burrito Day 2024: Deals From Chipotle, Moe’s, Qdoba and MoreChrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

14 National Burrito Day deals to fill your pocket with savingsOn Thursday, April 4, the world will pay homage to the beloved Mexican wrap on National Burrito Day, and many restaurants are cooking up deals, discounts and…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and FreebiesMany restaurants are offering deals, discounts, and freebies on National Burrito Day, which falls on April 4. Customers can get free burritos or coupons for future free ones by using specific codes or signing up for loyalty programs.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

National Burrito Day discounts: Buy one, get one free deals and discountsShe was also awarded $1,000 to help grow her movement.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and FreebiesSeveral national retailers are offering deals and freebies to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 4. Chipotle is giving away codes for buy one, get one free burritos. Qdoba is offering a free burrito with purchase. Baja Fresh is offering buy-one, get-one free burritos.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »