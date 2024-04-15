Tax Burden in New York: A Look at the Highest and Lowest Tax Burdens in the US

The cost of living in New York is notoriously high, and this burden is especially apparent in the Empire State on Tax Day.Unlike tax rates, which vary widely based on an individual’s circumstances, a " tax burden " measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes. It isn’t uniform across the U.S. either.; what you owe can vary significantly based on the state that you live in.
For example, while the state of Washington’s citizens don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual income on sales and excise taxes. Meanwhile, Texas residents also don’t pay income tax, but they spend 1.63% of their income on real estate taxes – one of the highest rates in the country.WalletHub found that New York had the highest overall tax burden, while Alaska had the lowest. Meanwhile, Maine has the highest property tax burden, while Alabama has the lowest.
