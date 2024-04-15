Understanding the Different Types of Covid Vaccines and When to Get Them

Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. She specializes in health and medical writing. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.
1. Everyone 5 years and older should get at least one dose of an updated Covid vaccine to be up to date Anyone 12 years and older who is unvaccinated should receive either one dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or updated Moderna vaccine or two doses of the updated Novavax vaccine. If you’ve had a confirmed case of Covid, you should still get an updated vaccine to help protect yourself against the virus.shows that people who didn’t get an updated vaccine after recovering from Covid were more likely to get Covid again compared to people who did get a vaccine after recovering from Covid.CDC notes
Covid Vaccines Mrna Vaccines Protein-Based Vaccine Vaccination Timing
