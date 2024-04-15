Understanding the Different Types of Covid Vaccines and When to Get Them

Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. She specializes in health and medical writing. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.

1. Everyone 5 years and older should get at least one dose of an updated Covid vaccine to be up to date Anyone 12 years and older who is unvaccinated should receive either one dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or updated Moderna vaccine or two doses of the updated Novavax vaccine. If you’ve had a confirmed case of Covid, you should still get an updated vaccine to help protect yourself against the virus.shows that people who didn’t get an updated vaccine after recovering from Covid were more likely to get Covid again compared to people who did get a vaccine after recovering from Covid.CDC notes

Covid Vaccines Mrna Vaccines Protein-Based Vaccine Vaccination Timing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HealthyWomen / 🏆 29. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Different Types of Therapy for Mental HealthLearn about the different types of therapy options available for mental health treatment, including in-person counseling, low-cost therapy sessions, and online counseling.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

The Different Types of Peptides, Explained: What They Are and What They DoPeptides in skincare have become popular for promoting healthier, smoother skin. Here, experts explain the different types of peptides and their benefits.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

'It's different every day': Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in UtahMarch is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a chance to talk about this neurological condition which affects more than 30,000 Utahns.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

What you need to know about the oriental fruit fly quarantineThe oriental fruit fly, however, directly damages over 400 different types of fruit.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs 101Learn about the different types of medication for high cholesterol

Source: HealthyWomen - 🏆 29. / 68 Read more »

A different therapeutic model requires different training.Psychedelic-assisted therapies are on the cusp of approval, and there is an urgent need to train therapists to meet demand and ensure safe and effective treatment for patients.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »