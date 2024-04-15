Biden Administration Allocates $45 Million to California Programs for Migrants

The Biden administration is allocating $45 million to California programs that help migrants who have crossed the southern border . The money is part of a $300-million national effort announced Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Most of the California funding will be split between San Diego County and the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego. More than $6 million goes to Riverside County.

California has funded humanitarian services for migrants released from federal custody at the border, including $150 million last year. But, with the state facing a massive deficit, no border funding has been budgeted this year.

Biden Administration California Migrants Southern Border Funding

