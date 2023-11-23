Streaming Services Offer Black Friday Deals to Offset Price Hikes

If it feels like every streaming service received a price hike this year, it’s probably because most of them have. Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Discovery Plus, and Disney Plus are just a few recent examples, though there are still ways to weather the price increases. Black Friday brings all sorts of deals, after all, including ways to save on your monthly streaming bill. In fact, some streaming services are offering deals that offset their recent price hikes — well, at least temporarily.

Paramount Plus, for example, might have raised the price of its cheapest plan to $5.99 a month, but at the moment, it starts at just $1.99. What’s even better is that both new and returning subscribers are eligible for the deal, which is a bonafide rarity as far as streaming deals are concerned. Paramount Plus is just one of many services offering discounts ahead of Black Friday, though. From Hulu to Max, we’ve rounded up the best streaming deals available. Hulu You can sign up for 12 months of Hulu’s ad-supported plan for just 99 cents a month until 11:59PM PT on November 28t





