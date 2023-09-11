Food Safety Tips for Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day will be here soon – the pressure is on! Cooking this special meal does not have to be intimidating. With a few food safety reminders, you can ensure that you will be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving meal while remaining grateful and healthy. Handwashing is the first step to protect you and everyone around your Thanksgiving table. It's also the best way to keep uninvited guests like bacteria out of your kitchen.

In several, USDA found that consumers repeatedly failed to properly wash their hands, specifically not scrubbing their hands with soap for the required 20 seconds to remove germs. There are five simple steps to properly wash your hands:your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Be sure to lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.Make sure food preparation surfaces and utensils are clean and sanitized before you start cooking. To clean your surfaces, you will need soap and hot water, and a paper or dish towel. Use these to remove any dirt and debris you can se





