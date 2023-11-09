Brie Larson Takes on Double Duty in Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry has Brie Larson as both an executive producer and series lead. Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a matter-of-fact chemist who begins hosting a television cooking program for housewives, working in science lessons along the way. The show tackles the difficulties of hosting a feminist cooking show in the 1960s, as well as the rampant sexism that Elizabeth faces as a chemist.





voguemagazine » / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Review: Brie Larson’s Feminist FlambéThe actress plays a frustrated, brilliant scientist who accepts a job as the host of a cooking show in a series on Apple TV+ based on the popular novel.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Lessons In Chemistry Composer On Writing Music For Brie Larson & MoreCarlos Rafael Rivera, Emmy-winning composer of The Queen’s Gambit, discusses finding the right tone for his Lessons in Chemistry score.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Lessons in Chemistry' Review: Brie Larson brings heart, soul and fierce determination to her roleGiven the title, you might think it’ll be homework watching this series.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

'Lessons in Chemistry' Review: Brie Larson Boosts AdaptationThe Apple TV+ take on Bonnie Garmus's best-selling novel stars Brie Larson in a welcome break from her franchise work.

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ cooks up a not-so-marvelous showcase for Brie LarsonAfter limited series featuring Chris Evans and Tom Holland, “Lessons in Chemistry” serves up another faulty experiment in combining serious Apple TV+ dramas and Marvel stars.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

How to Watch 'Lessons in Chemistry' Online: Brie Larson's New TV Series Now StreamingBased on the best-selling book, 'Lessons in Chemistry' is a must-watch series.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »