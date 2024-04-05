Special Needs Student Allegedly Taped to Chair by School Staffers

The parents of a special needs student in Ohio are speaking out after their son was allegedly taped to a chair by two high school staffers who are now facing charges. 'I found out about it when the principal called and let us know about the incident. And we were really shocked and really disappointed in everything. I mean, just to hear that really hurt us,' Angela Hodge said on 'Fox & Friends' Friday.

A former West Clermont High School teacher and a former aide are now facing misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges for last month's incident, which police say one of them recorded on a cell phone. Allison Vestring and Rachel Smith both pleaded not guilty in separate court appearances. 'If you're just a normal person looking at the video, and you see a kid getting – it was all fun and games, but to us it wasn't fun and games. So that's the point we're trying to mak

Special Needs Student Ohio Taped Chair School Staffers Charges

