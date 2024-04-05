An earthquake struck New Jersey and shook buildings in surrounding states this morning – leaving an estimated 42 million people feeling the seismic impacts of the phenomenon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 'Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County,' New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. 'We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center .

Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency.' New York City Mayor Eric Adams also spoke out during a press conference following the quake. 4.8 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES NEW JERSEY, SHAKING BUILDINGS IN SURROUNDING STATES 'At approximately 10:23 a.m., New York City felt the impact of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake,' Adams said. 'The epicenter was in Lebanon, New Jersey, about 50 miles from New York Cit

