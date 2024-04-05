Eye Doctors Warn Against Directly Looking at the Sun During Solar Eclipse

Ahead of the Monday, April 8th solar eclipse , eye doctors are warning people not to look directly at the sun — which could lead to blindness and permanent eye damage . 'This can happen in less than a second from looking at the sun,' Dr. Matthew Gorski, M.D., an ophthalmologist with Northwell Health on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital in an interview. Another expert echoed those potential dangers.

FOR SOLAR ECLIPSE SAFETY, HERE'S WHAT DRIVERS SHOULD NOT DO ON THE ROAD DURING THE RARE EVENT 'It is very possible that you can wind up with a permanent blind spot from viewing the eclipse without the appropriate protection,' Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, M.D., a vitreoretinal surgeon at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City, told Fox News Digital. 'The eclipse is a wondrous but also dangerous event,' he said. 'And everyone must be vigilant during it.' 'The sun's rays are extremely powerful, and can damage the part of the eye that takes up the ligh

Solar Eclipse Eye Doctors Caution Blindness Permanent Eye Damage Protection Blind Spot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Tell If Your Glasses Will Give You the Right Protection to View the Solar EclipseDoctors warn that viewing the solar eclipse without proper protection can cause permanent eye damage.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Eye doctors warn of the dangers of looking directly at the sun during the eclipsePeople preparing to watch Monday's total eclipse of the sun need to protect their vision during the event, eye doctors say. Powerful ultraviolet rays can do permanent damage to the eyes if people look directly at the sun as the moon is sliding into place before it, said Starr Schroeder, an emergency department nurse at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

Rochester eye experts caution against unsafe eclipse viewing: Sunglasses won't sufficeRochester, N.Y. — Eye experts warn against potential complications resulting from unsafe eclipse viewingAt Cornerstone Eye Associates, doctors are educating pat

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Meet the Lady Carnivores Taking Over TikTok With Butter and Raw MeatSome women say the carnivore diet has saved their lives — but doctors warn could be harmful.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Why depression goes undetected in teen boys: Doctors warn about symptomsErika Edwards is a health and medical news writer and reporter for NBC News and 'TODAY.'

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

South Korea doctors' strike escalates as senior doctors resignSenior doctors in South Korea began submitting resignations en masse in support of junior doctors who are striking over the government’s plan to increase medical school admissions.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »