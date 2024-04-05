Eye doctors warn of the dangers of looking directly at the sun during the eclipse

People preparing to watch Monday's total eclipse of the sun need to protect their vision during the event, eye doctors say. Powerful ultraviolet rays can do permanent damage to the eyes if people look directly at the sun as the moon is sliding into place before it, said Starr Schroeder, an emergency department nurse at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.

“At no point during a partial eclipse is it safe to look at the sun without special eye protection,” Schroeder said in a Penn State news release. “Not even the darkest sunglasses are enough to protect your eyes.” Looking at the sun without proper eye protection can cause a condition called solar retinopathy, which causes scarring on the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye that perceives and transmits visual signals to the brain. There's no cure for solar retinopathy, and it can cause permanent vision loss. Symptoms of solar retinopathy include blurred vision, distorted vision, and a central blind spot in the field of vision. The damage caused by solar retinopathy is not immediately noticeable and can take a few hours to a few days to appear. If you experience any of these symptoms after viewing the eclipse, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible

