Seattle Seahawks' Roster Breakdown and Draft Philosophy

The bulk of the work in free agency is over and John Schneider filled the Seattle Seahawks toy box for new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff. There could still be transactions prior to the draft, but this breakdown of the roster is likely to be close to what it will look like when the 2024 NFL Draft opens up in Detroit, just a mere month away. Some positions are stronger than others for sure but nearly all the glaring holes have been addressed.

Schneider brought in help at the LB, S, OL, DL, QB and TE position. Whether they’ve been filled to your liking is a matter of preference. Regardless of our feelings on the quality of the players added, it gives the Seahawks front office flexibility going into next month’s draft. Schneider recently outlined their draft philosophy as a mixture of best player available (BPA) and need. This shouldn’t be a surpris

