Middle Eastern or North African Added as Race Category on Census

Announced that Middle Eastern or North African will be added as race category on the census starting in 2030. An estimatedin the United States whose ancestral roots tie back to the Middle East or North Africa won’t have to select other as their ethnicity. This landmark decision is just a small step in the right direction. There’s so much more work to be done when it comes to acknowledging Arab people. Arab representation is lacking across the board.

From entertainment to corporate America,and their stories are few and far between. Can you think of any films that positively depict Arab people and their experiences? You probably can’t think of a single film. That’s because portrayals of Arab people in film and television are often reduced to trauma porn and tragedy. According to Annie Zeina, who is Lebanese American, Arab people experience erasure. And that applies to the workplace. “Arab culture is often forgotte

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesWomen / 🏆 477. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hispanic or Latino and Middle Eastern or North African are added to census race categoriesSuzanne Gamboa is a national reporter for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

State lawmakers propose ethnicity box for Middle Eastern, North African communitiesThere’s a bill hoping to make its way to the House floor that represents a large population that call San Diego home. The California MENA Inclusion Act hopes…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

‘We exist’: New Middle Eastern or North African census category helps community members feel seenBreaking news reporter

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

White House releases Census revision to include Middle Eastern or North African categoryThe Chicago area has one of the largest Arab American populations in the country and local activists have been fighting to be counted for nearly 50 years.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

‘Dune 2’ Criticized for Lack of Middle-Eastern, North African Representation, Failure to Address Western ImperialismSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Next U.S. census will have new boxes for 'Middle Eastern or North African,' 'Latino'Biden officials approved proposals for the U.S. census and federal surveys to change how Latinos are asked about their race and ethnicity and to add a checkbox for 'Middle Eastern or North African.'

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »