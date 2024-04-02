Cleveland and San Francisco Fed Presidents Expect Interest Rate Cuts

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday she still expects interest rate cuts this year but ruled out the next policy meeting in May. Mester also thinks the long-run federal funds rate will be higher than the long-standing expectation of 2.5%. Instead, she sees the so-called neutral or 'r*' rate at 3%. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that three reductions this year is a 'very reasonable baseline' though she said nothing is guaranteed.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday she still expects interest rate cuts this year, but ruled out the next policy meeting in May. Mester also indicated that the long-run path is higher than policymakers had previously thought. Her fellow policymaker, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, also said Tuesday she expects cuts this year but not until there's more convincing evidence that inflation has been subdue

