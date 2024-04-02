Jake Bobo Impresses in Preseason and Makes Seattle Seahawks Roster

Jake Bobo garnered plenty of training camp attention as a potential undrafted gem for the Seattle Seahawks. His standout performances in the preseason backed up that hype, and he made the 53-man roster. The former UCLA and Duke wide receiver only had 25 targets, but pulled in 19 catches for 196 yards and a pair of spectacular touchdowns. Bobo is also a willing blocker, which is part of why the Seahawks weren’t embarrassingly inept on screen passes for once. Only Noah Fant (60.
5%) had a higher success rate, which is defined by Pro Football Reference as “a play that gains at least 40% of yards required on 1st down, 60% of yards required on 2nd down, and 100% on 3rd or 4th down.” Among Seahawks wide receivers, Bobo was tops. Jake Bobo - 60%Tyler Lockett - 58.2%DK Metcalf - 51.3%Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 47.3% It’s admittedly a limited sample size for 15 of Bobo’s 25 targets to be considered successful, but it’s not insignifican
