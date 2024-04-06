Seattle Public Schools reviewing teacher's comments on Israeli victims

Officials with Seattle Public Schools (SPS) are reviewing comments made by a teacher at Chief Sealth High School that appeared to justify the murder of Israeli victims during the October 7 attack on communities near the border with Gaza . The teacher, Ian Golash, was confronted this week at the school by 'Accuracy In Media' (AIM), a conservative activist group that has taken aim at educators across the country for alleged Antisemitic comments.

AIM president Adam Guillette asked Golash if women were murdered at the Re’im music festival on October 7. Guillete then asked Golash if he believed the murders were justified. SPS officials told KOMO News on Friday they are looking into Golash’s comments

Seattle Public Schools Teacher Comments Israeli Victims Attack Gaza

