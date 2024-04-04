Seattle Public Schools to Shut Down Schools for Advanced Students

Several parents within Seattle Public Schools are flabbergasted by the district's decision to shut down 11 schools dedicated to the teaching of advanced students, or 'highly-capable cohorts.' These hundreds of students are learning at these schools, far above their grade level. According to their website, starting this fall, all neighborhood schools will start to incorporate highly-capable students.

They will not be separated into 'cohorts' and will start going to their neighborhood schools in order to address 'historical inequity.' Typically, these schools have more white and Asian students, and other races are underrepresented. Fox News previously reported that the school district's gifted program was among the least diverse in the country. 'All teachers will provide teaching and learning that is delivered with universal design for learning (UDL) and differentiated to meet the needs of students within their grade level,' the website said of the decision

