Seattle Public Schools Shut Down Gifted and Talented Program Due to Lack of Inclusivity

Parents are riled up after Seattle Public Schools shut down its gifted and talented program because of complaints that it was not inclusive enough. Parents Defending Education Investigative Fellow Alex Nester joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat to discuss the issue. “So what led to this is Seattle Public School leaders essentially looked at the number of kids in this program based on their race.

They broke down a group of kids based on their race, and they said that they didn't like the number of white and Asian students participating in the program,” she sai

