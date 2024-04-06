Salt Lake City Little League Teams Struggle with High Field Use Costs

Some little league teams in Salt Lake City are facing financial difficulties due to the high cost of field use , which may prevent them from participating in future seasons. Rose Park Baseball, a league that has been teaching young players for over 65 years, is at risk of shutting down due to the financial burden. The current reservation fee for three months of baseball is $20,000, and it is not sustainable for the league to continue paying such high costs .

This year, Salt Lake City's fee for organized field use is $17/hr, making it increasingly difficult for the teams to afford. The potential closure of the league would not only impact the current players but also future generations who would have nowhere else to play

