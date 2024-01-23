Scientists Solve Long-Standing Block Copolymer Research Conundrum

Scientists solve a long-standing block copolymer research conundrum through polymer chain end modifications. The study garners substantial academic attention by achieving tangible manifestations of intricate polymer structures that were previously solely theoretical.

Plumber's nightmare structure presents itself as an assemblage where all exits seem to converge inward -- a plumber's nightmare but an anticipated uniqueness for researchers, suggesting distinctive traits divergent from traditional materials. Nonetheless, this intricate configuration was deemed unattainable, bordering on the realm of the impossible. Recently, a research team at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) unearthed clues from neglected minuscule ends, transforming this dream into reality. The journal not only published this research but also spotlighted it as an article, sparking considerable interest within academic circles





