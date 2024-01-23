Designer Reveals Her Getting-Ready Routine

The designer, founder and CEO of LoveSeen, and guest of Noble Panacea’s Think Beautifully series pulls back the curtain on her getting-ready routine. She later joined Vogue, working at the brand for six years, starting as Beauty Writer before evolving into Senior Beauty Editor, overseeing the digital beauty and wellness sections.

Valenti graduated with a liberal arts degree from Eugene Lang College, The New School for Liberal Arts, with a concentration on Culture and Media Studies and a minor in Journalism. Night Moves explores going out through the lens of beauty. Here, discover how your favorite stars get ready to paint the town red, including what music they're playing to set the mood, the essentials decorating their vanity, and which must-have products are taking up precious real estate in their evening bag. In the latest installment, My perfect night out is, I mean, it depends... because there’s a family night out, and then there’s friends. I love The Nines , just because it feels old school. Is that too boring because everybody goes there? Their food is otherworldl





InStyle » / 🏆 103. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surprising Performance from a Chinese CarA review of a Chinese car reveals surprising performance and luxurious features.

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

Binance Study Reveals Gender Disparity in Blockchain Startup FundingBinance has released a study analyzing the latest trends in the blockchain startup funding landscape and their influence on gender-based disparity in investment patterns. The study highlights the gap in funding received by male and female-led startups and provides insights into potential solutions for gender inequality in the industry.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Hospital-acquired adverse events increase after hospitals' acquisition by private equityA study of Medicare claims for more than 4,500,000 hospitalizations reveals that hospital-acquired adverse events or conditions, including falls and infections, increased by approximately 25% after hospitals' acquisition by private equity compared with control hospitals.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Gary Police Responded Nearly 400 Times to Crisis Center for Missing Persons and RunawaysA months-long investigation reveals that Gary Police have responded to numerous reports of fights, disturbances, missing persons, and runaways from the Crisis Center in Gary, Indiana. More than 200 of these calls were for missing persons or runaway teens, indicating a potential undercount. Body camera footage and audio recordings from police officers express frustration with the facility.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Americans Increasingly Concerned About Foreign Policy, Poll ShowsA new poll reveals that more Americans believe foreign policy should be a top focus for the U.S. government in 2024. The poll also highlights rising concerns about international issues and immigration among the public.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Gender Gap in Cooking at Home: Women Cook Twice as Often as MenA recent survey reveals that women cook at home about twice as often as men do. However, many readers disagree with this finding. This article explores the distribution of food duties in households and how tensions are resolved. The gender gap in cooking has widened since the pandemic years.

Source: NPRHealth - 🏆 144. / 63 Read more »