Houston ISD's New Education System Shows Promising Results

New Education System model established by Houston Independent School District’s state-appointed superintendent, Mike Miles, working? That’s the question many people want to know. Last week, Miles said students took the Northwest Evaluation Association’s Measures of Academic Progress Growth exam in reading, math, and science and performed significantly better than the non-NES students. However, Miles cautions that this is just one data set and there is still a long road ahead.





