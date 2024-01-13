Living with Long COVID: Three Women Share Their Stories

If you came down with COVID and—after a few sniffly, exhausted, achy days—you bounced back, you are one of the lucky ones. Up to 28 million Americans, the majority of them women, have had symptoms that have lingered for months or years—or developed new and bizarre ones. Some of what ails them may never go away.Long COVID doesn’t look the same for everyone.

“Long COVID is an umbrella term encompassing all the long-term effects that remain well after the typical run of the virus,” says Ziyad Al-Aly, M.D., a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis. People may have headaches, fatigue, digestive problems, chest pain, brain fog, weird periods, and more. While researchers are hard at work figuring out causes of and treatments for long COVID, we wanted to give you a window into what it’s like to live with it. Three women share their stories here.“I’m doing everything in my power to manage my symptoms.”—Shannan Riemer, 49, AustinI’m ashamed of how little I knew about long COVID before I was infected in May 202





PreventionMag » / 🏆 141. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Long COVID: Certain Individuals More Vulnerable to Persistent SymptomsNew research suggests that certain individuals, including those with arthritis and autoimmune diseases, as well as women, are more likely to develop long COVID. The condition is characterized by debilitating fatigue, brain fog, and cognitive impairment, along with a range of other symptoms that may be difficult to recognize.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Three charged in connection with Elijah McClain's death found guilty of criminally negligent homicideKiara Alfonseca, Noah Minnie, and Sabina Ghebremedhin have been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. Two other individuals, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, were acquitted of assault charges. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser expressed satisfaction with the verdict but emphasized the need for more accountability in law enforcement.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

RENEC Unveils Three New Products to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency in Trading and InvestingRENEC introduces RENEC Lend, Instantwire, and Propeasy to revolutionize trading and investing with decentralized and immersive experiences. The platform offers cost-effective borrowing opportunities and versatile assets for straightforward financial transactions.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

CDC Warns Hospitals of Potential Care Rationing as COVID-19 and Influenza Strain Healthcare SystemThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning that hospitals and emergency rooms may have to ration care due to the increasing trends in COVID-19 and influenza cases. The CDC's tracking shows that the new COVID variant JN.1 is contributing to the rise in cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations are rapidly increasing, and there has been a rise in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) caused by COVID-19. Influenza activity is also growing across the country, while RSV activity remains high. The CDC urges people to get vaccinated as the peak of the three seasonal respiratory viruses approaches. Pediatric hospitals are already experiencing high occupancy rates compared to last year.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Minimum Wage Increases in Half of U.S. States in 2024Minimum-wage workers in half of the country will see their pay go up in 2024 — but it likely won’t be enough to keep up with the cost of living. Minimum-wage increases will go into effect in 22 states on Jan. 1, and three additional states will raise their minimum wage later in the year: Nevada and Oregon on July 1, and Florida on Sept. 30.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Galeon Introduces New Models with Drop-Down Balconies and 'Transformer' FurnitureGaleon has released three new models, including the 440 Fly, featuring drop-down balconies and 'transformer' furniture, to maximize living space. The 440 Fly is one of the two new Galeon Fly models introduced in 2023. The brand gained popularity in the yachting world with the release of the 500 Fly, which pioneered the 'beach mode' and other transformer-style features. The drop-down sides have been incorporated into other flybridge models as well. The 'wings' are present in selected models from Galeon's other ranges.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »