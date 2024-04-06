Rwanda to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Genocide Against Tutsi

Rwanda is preparing to mark the 30th anniversary of the genocide against its minority Tutsi . Delegations from around the world will gather in Kigali for somber commemorations. Bill Clinton and Isaac Herzog are expected to attend.

Rwanda Prepares to Mark 30th Anniversary of Genocide Against TutsiDelegations from around the world will gather in Kigali to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi minority. High-profile visitors, including Bill Clinton and Isaac Herzog, are expected to attend. French President Emmanuel Macron recently acknowledged France's responsibility for failing to prevent the genocide.

