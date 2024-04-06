Rwanda Prepares to Mark 30th Anniversary of Genocide Against Tutsi

Delegations from around the world will gather in Kigali to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Rwanda n genocide against the Tutsi minority. High-profile visitors, including Bill Clinton and Isaac Herzog , are expected to attend.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently acknowledged France's responsibility for failing to prevent the genocide.

