Oakland A's to Commemorate Final Season at Coliseum with Events and Promotions

A day after the team officially confirmed their departure from Oakland, the A's announced they would 'commemorate' their final season at the Coliseum with multiple events and promotions. Among the promotions include ' Double Play Wednesdays ' for home games on June 5 vs. the Seattle Mariners, July 24 vs. the Houston Astros and Aug. 21 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. Plaza Level Outfield and View Level tickets will be $2.00 and hot dogs will be $1.00.

The A's also announced 'Alumni Sundays' beginning June 9 and through the end of the season, where former A's are expected to return to the Coliseum for pregame photo and autograph sessions

