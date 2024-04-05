Woman Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanors in Connection with U.S. Capitol Breach

A woman from Falcon has pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol . Rebecca Lavrentz of Falcon pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building , disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building , violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Multiple tipsters alerted the FBI about Lavrentz's alleged participation in the days after Jan. 6, 2021. Using cell tower records, they were able to identify that her phone was inside the U.S. Capitol that day, according to a statement of fact document. A Timeline Of What Happened On Jan. 6 During an interview with her on April 26, 2021, she said she traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the Stop the Steal rally, and then followed a crowd to the U.S. Capito

