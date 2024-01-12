Review: Mazda CX-90 PHEV - Part 3

Auto123 is spending the next few weeks behind the wheel of a Mazda CX-90 PHEV, and we’ll need all of it to properly analyze this new plug-in model from the Japanese brand. Here's the third part of our long-term review. In the previous installment, we examined the exterior and interior designs of the CX-90. This time, we focus on the functionalities of the cabin, which is after all one of the main selling points of this large Mazda. 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV, in profile Photo: B.

Charette What are the dimensions of the Mazda CX-90? The SUV has a height of 1,745 mm when including the roof rails, which are very discreet mind you, and a width of 1,971 mm with the mirrors folded (2,157 with them deployed). Most importantly, the vehicle has a length of 5,120 mm and a wheelbase of 3,120 mm. That’s all fine, you say, but that doesn't tell us much unless we compare these measurements with those of the competitio





auto123 » / 🏆 566. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Review: Mazda CX-90 PHEV - Part 2: Exterior and Interior DesignAuto123 continues its long-term review of the Mazda CX-90 PHEV, focusing on its exterior and interior design. Learn more about the Kodo visual language and how it is applied to create a sense of motion in stationary vehicles.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Surprising Performance from a Chinese CarA review of a Chinese car reveals surprising performance and luxurious features.

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

Feds approve part of Gov. Reeves’ plan to help Mississippi hospitalsA plan championed by Gov. Tate Reeves to draw down more money for the state’s hospitals has been partially approved by the federal government. Thanks to the stamp of approval, hospitals could receive payments within weeks.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

How to Make the Most of Your Performance ReviewLearn how to make the most out of your performance review with your manager by evaluating your own work performance and preparing ahead of time.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire' Falls Short of ExpectationsZack Snyder's new sci-fi saga 'Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire' disappoints with its self-serious bombast and garbled narrative. The film, with a reported budget of $165 million, seems to be heavily influenced by George Lucas' Star Wars.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Migrant Families Moved Out of Manhattan Hotel as Part of NYC Mayor's PlanMigrant families were relocated from a midtown Manhattan hotel as part of Mayor Eric Adams' initiative to alleviate pressure on the city's shelter system. The families are the first of many expected to leave city shelters in the following weeks.

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 247. / 63 Read more »