Feds approve part of Gov. Reeves’ plan to help Mississippi hospitals

A plan championed by Gov. Tate Reeves to draw down more money for the state’s hospitals has been partially approved by the federal government. Thanks to the stamp of approval, hospitals could receive payments within weeks. For years as hospitals across the state have struggled, health care experts and hospital leaders have been asking for help, most calling for Medicaid expansion.

Instead, at a press conference announcing his plan in September, Reeves doubled down on his opposition to expansion and pitched a plan to draw more federal money to hospitals. According to Reeves’ office, the changes are estimated to infuse the state’s hospitals with nearly $700 million in total. The plan relies on two changes to hospital Medicaid reimbursements that increase supplemental payments to hospitals. This is extra money hospitals receive to offset low reimbursement rates from Medicaid and for uncompensated care, or money hospitals lose caring for people who are uninsured





