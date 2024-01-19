Research Opportunity in Prevention and Management of Severe Acute Infections

You will be working in a multidisciplinary group conducting research on prevention and management of severe acute infections at the highest international competitive level. At the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, Solna, we perform research and education in infectious diseases in close collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital.

The research is translational, and involves clinical, epidemiological and experimental research in areas such as sepsis, pneumonia, meningitis, covid-19, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, antibiotic resistance, and healthcare associated infections. We offer an engaging and global research environment where you will have opportunities to interact with researchers in other groups through joint seminar series and collaborations. Karolinska Institutet is one of the world's leading medical universities. Our vision is to drive the development of knowledge about life and promote better health for al





NatureMedicine » / 🏆 451. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How did animals get their spots and stripes?New research upgrades Alan Turing’s theory on the formation of skin patterns.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Animal rights group urges SEC to investigate Elon Musk's claims about primate deaths at NeuralinkAn animal rights advocacy and research group has sent a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging an investigation into Elon Musk's claims about the deaths of primates used for research by his brain-chip startup, Neuralink. The group alleges that Musk's recent statements at the New York Times DealBook Summit are inaccurate and may constitute securities fraud. This is the third letter sent to the SEC requesting an investigation into Musk's comments about Neuralink's test subjects.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

San Francisco 49ers Coach Faces Tough Decisions Ahead of PlayoffsSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan must decide whether to rest star players in Week 18 before the playoffs. The team has secured the No. 1 seed after beating Washington and watching Arizona upset Philadelphia. Shanahan is cautious about giving players time off, as it can lead to bad habits, but also acknowledges the opportunity for players to get healthy.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Scientists Discover First Images of Cytonemes During Mammalian Neural DevelopmentSt. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists found that cytonemes (thin, long, hair-like projections on cells) are important during neural development. The researchers are the first to find a way to visualize how cytonemes transport signaling molecules during mammalian nervous system development.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Threats to North American Butterfly Migration PatternsThe iconic North American butterfly's annual migration patterns are under threat from habitat loss and extreme weather, causing its devoted fans to research solutions and push for protection from the Endangered Species Act.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Bay Area Regulators Partner with Local Organizations to Improve Air Quality in Bayview-Hunters PointBay Area regulators are teaming up with organizations in San Francisco’s Bayview–Hunters Point neighborhoods to improve local air quality for residents living along The City’s southeastern shoreline. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced this week that it is partnering with the Marie Harrison Community Foundation and Bayview Hunters Point Community Advocates to develop a Community Emissions Reduction Plan to “combat the disproportionate pollution burdens that exist” in the area.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »