Bay Area Regulators Partner with Local Organizations to Improve Air Quality in Bayview-Hunters Point

Bay Area regulators are teaming up with organizations in San Francisco’s Bayview–Hunters Point neighborhoods to improve local air quality for residents living along The City’s southeastern shoreline.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced this week that it is partnering with the Marie Harrison Community Foundation and Bayview Hunters Point Community Advocates to develop a Community Emissions Reduction Plan to “combat the disproportionate pollution burdens that exist” in the area. Details for the plan have yet to be outlined. Next week, air officials will start meeting monthly with an advisory group of residents to help guide the development process. Residents in Bayview-Hunters Point face high rates of cancer, respiratory diseases and other illnesses due to the area’s history of industrial activity and a serving as a host site for toxic contaminants and other pollutants, including at the Hunter’s Point Naval Shipyar





