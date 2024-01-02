Threats to North American Butterfly Migration Patterns

The iconic North American butterfly's annual migration patterns are under threat from habitat loss and extreme weather, causing its devoted fans to research solutions and push for protection from the Endangered Species Act. In the butterfly reserve, a single latecomer joins the others for the night, stretching its wings as it maneuvers in an attempt to squeeze into the popular roosting place. The butterflies’ extreme closeness offers protection and warmth.

On a hot, clear October day in Texas hill country, André Green II is gently shaving a monarch butterfly. Bent over his makeshift laboratory bench, he deftly pinches the butterfly’s bright wings between a thumb and forefinger, swiping a sliver of sandpaper down its thorax to remove a few minuscule hairs. Green and his fellow researchers have set up temporary quarters inside one of the area’s many private hunting lodges, and its walls are lined with the taxidermied heads of native and exotic game animal





NatGeo » / 🏆 537. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Year COVID Ended, But the Threats RemainThe pandemic was declared no longer an emergency, but viral threats are still present. Experts discuss the new COVID boosters and the lessons we haven't learned. The U.S. health care system's inequitable distribution is highlighted.

Source: NPRHealth - 🏆 144. / 63 Read more »

New Mapping Tool Shows Changes in the American West Over 70 YearsA new mapping tool allows users to compare modern Google maps with black-and-white aerial images from the 1950s, showing how places in the American West have changed over the last 70 years. The tool is not only a way for people to explore the past, but also assists government agencies, landowners, and conservation professionals in making land management decisions.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

Elderly Cuban Immigrant Discovers Karaoke at Filipino-American CelebrationAt a Nochebuena celebration hosted by Filipino American Archie Cubarrubia and his Cuban partner, T.J. Morales, in their North Hollywood home, an 89-year-old Cuban immigrant experiences karaoke for the first time and joins in the fun with his wife and friends.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

The Magic Eight: Native American Ingredients in Modern Plant-Based RecipesFood historian and chef Lois Ellen Frank explores the significance of eight Native American ingredients in her new cookbook, highlighting their historical importance and cultural impact.

Source: SAVEURMAG - 🏆 115. / 63 Read more »

American Senior Citizens Find Companionship in RobotsSome American senior citizens have a new robot companion. These robots provide companionship and assistance to elderly individuals, helping to alleviate loneliness and isolation.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

The Indictment of Trump: A Dark Year in American PoliticsThe most extraordinary development in American politics this year was, without a doubt, the indictment of Trump in four separate criminal cases, totalling ninety-one alleged felonies.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »