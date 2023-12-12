Porsche Working on Electric Version of Macan SUV

Porsche is working on developing an electric version of its popular SUV, the Macan. The company aims to preserve the DNA of its brand and provide a unique driving experience. The EV version of the Macan is expected to be released in 2025.





auto123 » / 🏆 566. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Porsche Macan Electric: New Images Reveal Design of Upcoming EVMore details emerge about the 2024 Porsche Macan electric: 🔴 Our artists strip away the camo 🔴 Details of 320+ mile range 🔴 Engineering details: 4ws, twin-valve dampers 🔴 All models 4wd, weight c2.1 tonnes

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

Former Houston City Official Convicted of Federal Crimes Spotted Driving PorscheWilliam-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston Director of City Council Relations, who was convicted of federal crimes, was seen driving a Porsche. Images of Thomas behind the wheel of a Porsche were captured, including instances of him driving Mayor Turner and showcasing his voting status. Records show that Thomas was not the sole owner of the Porsche.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Interior Details of New Porsche Panamera RevealedInterior details of the new Porsche Panamera have been revealed ahead of the luxury car’s full debut on 24 November. The new Panamera borrows the 'Driver Experience' control concept introduced in the Porsche Taycan, meaning controls for driving are all grouped together, rather than being tucked away behind different menus. The largest visible differences between old and new are the screens. The new Panamera will come with a 12.6in driver's information display, a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen and an optional 10.9in secondary touchscreen, which will allow the front passenger to set a lap timer or watch streaming services, including YouTube and TikTok. Porsche has also freed up space by changing the gear selector to a simple toggle and moving it in between the dashboard and infotainment screen. Porsche’s faux turn key starter has also switched to a stop/start button. There will also be a leather-free interior option for the first time in the Panamera’s life

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

Honda's e:Ny1 Electric SUV Falls Short in Comparison to Mainstream EVsHonda's e:Ny1 electric SUV, pronounced ee-en-why-one, is outclassed by mainstream EVs in terms of performance and price. Starting at £45,000, it fails to offer significant advantages over its competitors. The car is aimed at first-time electric car buyers, hence the similarity in design to Honda's HR-V model.

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

Porsche Announces Pricing and Powertrain Options for 2024 PanameraPorsche has confirmed the pricing and powertrain options for the 2024 Panamera, including a base model with rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged V-6 engine, as well as a Turbo E-Hybrid grade with a peak output of 670 hp. More powertrain options, including plug-in hybrids, are also expected.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

2021 Kia Seltos: A Subcompact SUV with Great Value and UpdatesThe 2021 Kia Seltos offers a lot of value with its spacious interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology. It receives a major update for 2024, featuring a restyled exterior and improved interior design.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »