Porsche Macan Electric: New Images Reveal Design of Upcoming EV

Porsche has confirmed that the next generation of the Macan will be a pure electric vehicle. The launch of the electric Macan has been delayed multiple times due to Covid complications and supply issues. The new images reveal the design of the electric Macan, which is set to be unveiled in 2024.





