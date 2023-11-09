Hair Braiding Shop Offers Fast and Convenient Service

On the Monday before Thanksgiving, Lacresha Carter drove more than an hour from her home in York, Pa., with her 4-year-old son to Bowie, Md., to get her hair braided. She had come across a TikTok that said the service at the shop was fast and informative. The short time commitment was worth it, said Carter, 35. She brought bundles of her own braiding hair in a black plastic bag and packed snacks for her son.

A break from hair extensions and the sometimes time-consuming task of styling her own hair each day is exactly what Carter wants for at least the next six to eight weeks, she said. “It’s just easier,” she said moments before following a braider who led her through a cluster of women getting their hair braided by at least two stylists each. The shop’s owner, Nadine Djuiko, is an immigrant from Cameroon who spent years struggling to find success in America — first as a student who hoped to study banking, then as a braider to support herself and relatives back home





postlocal » / 🏆 327. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nana Mensah Stars in 'Jaja's African Hair Braiding' on BroadwayThe actress discusses the play’s resonance with audiences and the power of theater.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Putting the essence of African hair braiding salons on stageUwa Ede-Osifo is a news associate for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Uncomfortable Conversations in Hair-Braiding ShopsFor refinery29, I discussed my experiences in conservative hair braiding salons and the dangers of making Black cultural spaces not accessible for everyone.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

43 Top-Shelf Black Friday Beauty Deals To Score This YearShop 43 of the prettiest Black Friday beauty deals on makeup, skin care, hair and more.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop nowWith so many [internal-link post_id='391153' sponsored='false' taxonomy='false']Black Friday deals[/internal-link] already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

10 Best At-Home Hair Removal Devices Under $400Shop the 10 best hair removal devices under $400 that will eliminate stubble and prevent hair growth — shop our favorites

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »