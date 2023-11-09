Hair Braiding Shop Offers Fast and Convenient Service

On the Monday before Thanksgiving, Lacresha Carter drove more than an hour from her home in York, Pa., with her 4-year-old son to Bowie, Md., to get her hair braided. She had come across a TikTok that said the service at the shop was fast and informative. The short time commitment was worth it, said Carter, 35. She brought bundles of her own braiding hair in a black plastic bag and packed snacks for her son.
A break from hair extensions and the sometimes time-consuming task of styling her own hair each day is exactly what Carter wants for at least the next six to eight weeks, she said. “It’s just easier,” she said moments before following a braider who led her through a cluster of women getting their hair braided by at least two stylists each. The shop’s owner, Nadine Djuiko, is an immigrant from Cameroon who spent years struggling to find success in America — first as a student who hoped to study banking, then as a braider to support herself and relatives back home
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »
Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »